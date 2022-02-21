The road to Marsh Madness in Hammond and Lafayette begins for boys basketball in Louisiana as the LHSAA released brackets Monday.
The teams highlighting northwest Louisiana on the non-select side are Ruston who leads 5A schools with the three-seed.
Also in 5A, Captain Shreve holds the sixth seed, while Natchitoches Central is the eight-seed.
In 4A, it's Huntington with the four-seed and in 3A, Bossier is the two-seed.
For select schools, Calvary leads the pack with the two-seed in Division IV.
To see all the brackets, click on the corresponding classification links below: