The road to Marsh Madness in Hammond and Lafayette begins for boys basketball in Louisiana as the LHSAA released brackets Monday.

The teams highlighting northwest Louisiana on the non-select side are Ruston who leads 5A schools with the three-seed.

Also in 5A, Captain Shreve holds the sixth seed, while Natchitoches Central is the eight-seed.

In 4A, it's Huntington with the four-seed and in 3A, Bossier is the two-seed.

For select schools, Calvary leads the pack with the two-seed in Division IV.

