Byrd

Dylan Garrett (10) celebrates his game-opening goal vs. Grace King.

Three boys soccer teams from northwest Louisiana hit the pitch in the first round of the playoffs Saturday.

Div. I

(3) Captain Shreve 8, (30) Walker 0, Final

(4) C.E. Byrd 4, (29) Grace King 2, Final

(15) West Jefferson 2, (18) Airline 1, Final

