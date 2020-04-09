The LHSAA announced that the remainder of winter and spring sports seasons for 2019-2020 have been canceled.
Executive Director Eddie Bonine said in part in a statement, "This decision was not in haste and was discussed with tremendous concern for those senior athletes being affected. We realize and concur with the argument about returning to normalcy and allowing seniors to have their moment, just like we did for boys' basketball championships, unfortunately, circumstances today are tremendously different than circumstances were that week in March."
To read the full release, click here.