The LHSAA football playoff brackets have been released, but things are a lot different this year with select and non-select schools.
Let's start off highlights in non-select:
The days of 5A through 1A are gone and have been replaced by Division I through IV.
The Ruston Bearcats, who play in 5A, are the one seed in Div. I and have a bye in the first round.
Six-seed Airline has a rematch with Haughton in the first round as the Bucs come in with the 27-seed.
Down in Div. II, North Desoto has the four-seed with a bye and in Div. III, Many has the one-seed and a bye as well.
Defending 1A champion Homer is now in Div. IV and has the two-seed and a first round bye.
Seven-seed Logansport and 26-seed Jonesboro-Hodge face off in the first round.
The select side breaks down like this:
All Caddo Parish schools that have a magnet component have shifted to select.
Northwood, who normally competes in 4A will have to face 5A opponents in Div. I as the five-seed, but they have a first round bye. Six-seed C.E. Byrd also has a first round bye.
Evangel is the lone Div. II and holds the 13-seed.
Calvary and North Caddo are on opposite sides of the bracket in Div. III and the same goes for St. Mary's and Glenbrook in Div. IV.
Each of those four schools have first round byes.
For the full brackets, follow the corresponding links.
Non-Select
Select