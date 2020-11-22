The LHSAA released football playoff brackets Sunday.
The two one-seeds from northwest Louisiana are in 2A with the Many Tigers and in Division IV with Calvary Baptist.
To view all of the brackets from non-select and select click on the links below.
Non-select (Class)
2020 LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket - Class 5A pic.twitter.com/OPEnNNSxer— LHSAA (@LHSAAsports) November 22, 2020
2020 LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket - Class 4A pic.twitter.com/LukecDwFYB— LHSAA (@LHSAAsports) November 22, 2020
2020 LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket - Class 3A pic.twitter.com/R9fHqskKUo— LHSAA (@LHSAAsports) November 22, 2020
2020 LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket - Class 2A pic.twitter.com/vd3hHculwc— LHSAA (@LHSAAsports) November 22, 2020
2020 LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket - Class 1A pic.twitter.com/rJYu4lX6hN— LHSAA (@LHSAAsports) November 22, 2020
Select (Division)
2020 LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket - Division I pic.twitter.com/rzgTVOQTrS— LHSAA (@LHSAAsports) November 22, 2020
2020 LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket - Division II pic.twitter.com/RrxwtoMK3k— LHSAA (@LHSAAsports) November 22, 2020
2020 LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket - Division III pic.twitter.com/bT8TnPf8GC— LHSAA (@LHSAAsports) November 22, 2020
2020 LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket Division IV pic.twitter.com/NA72YNxM3j— LHSAA (@LHSAAsports) November 22, 2020