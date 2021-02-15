LHSAA basketball

The road to Hammond begins for girls basketball programs across Louisiana as Marsh Madness brackets were reveled Monday.

The championships conclude on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University March 1-6.

The Huntington Lady Raiders are the highest seed across all classes and divisions in northwest Louisiana with the 2-seed in 4A.

For all of the brackets and matchup click the links below:

Non-select

5A Bracket

4A Bracket

3A Bracket

2A Bracket

1A Bracket

Class B

Class C

Select

Division I Bracket

Division II Bracket

Division III Bracket

Division IV Bracket

Division V Bracket

