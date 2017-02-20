Here are the results for the LHSAA girls basketball second round playoff games:

Class 5A

Southwood 61, Captain Shreve 46

Natchitoches Central 70, Ponchatoula 41

Class 4A

Loranger 64, Woodlawn 51

Salmen 56, Benton 49

Ellender 74, Minden 64

Huntington 54, Rayne 46

Class 3A

Iota 69, BTW 63

Class 2A

Mamou 67, Lakeview 54

Red River 81, Ferriday 45

North Caddo 73, Dequincy 41

Lake Arthur 85, Many 58

Class 1A

Arcadia 78, Basile 41

Lincoln Prep 70, Elton 34

North Central 64, Plan Dealing 44

Homer 63, Block 55

Class B

Florien 74, Midland 40

Stanley 67, Hornbeck 36

Weston 54, Converse 47

Class C

Pleasant Hill 67, Epps 42

Division I

St. Joseph's 51, Byrd 45 (OT)

Division II

Loyola 55, Teurlings 37

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments