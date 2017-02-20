Here are the results for the LHSAA girls basketball second round playoff games:
Class 5A
Southwood 61, Captain Shreve 46
Natchitoches Central 70, Ponchatoula 41
Class 4A
Loranger 64, Woodlawn 51
Salmen 56, Benton 49
Ellender 74, Minden 64
Huntington 54, Rayne 46
Class 3A
Iota 69, BTW 63
Class 2A
Mamou 67, Lakeview 54
Red River 81, Ferriday 45
North Caddo 73, Dequincy 41
Lake Arthur 85, Many 58
Class 1A
Arcadia 78, Basile 41
Lincoln Prep 70, Elton 34
North Central 64, Plan Dealing 44
Homer 63, Block 55
Class B
Florien 74, Midland 40
Stanley 67, Hornbeck 36
Weston 54, Converse 47
Class C
Pleasant Hill 67, Epps 42
Division I
St. Joseph's 51, Byrd 45 (OT)
Division II
Loyola 55, Teurlings 37