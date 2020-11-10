Many Dome

Many runs out for the LHSAA 2A state championship game on the Superdome turf in 2019.

The LHSAA made it clear they plan to keep football state championships in the Superdome.

The Advocate reports the LSHAA executive committee approved December 26-28 for games to take place, which was their initial plan set in the fall.

The committee also decided to not change the playoff brackets for select and non-select teams and start dates for the postseason remains Thanksgiving week.

They also set a four-game minimum for teams to qualify for the playoffs and a Covid plan that says if a team has an outbreak or contact tracing issues in the playoffs, they will be removed and their opponent will advance.

