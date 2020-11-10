The LHSAA made it clear they plan to keep football state championships in the Superdome.
The Advocate reports the LSHAA executive committee approved December 26-28 for games to take place, which was their initial plan set in the fall.
The committee also decided to not change the playoff brackets for select and non-select teams and start dates for the postseason remains Thanksgiving week.
They also set a four-game minimum for teams to qualify for the playoffs and a Covid plan that says if a team has an outbreak or contact tracing issues in the playoffs, they will be removed and their opponent will advance.