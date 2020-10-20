BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) sent its member schools a memo Monday saying that it was looking for alternative sites for this year's Prep Classic.
The letter says the annual football championships are “in jeopardy” of not being played at the Superdome, where all nine championships are scheduled this year.
The move comes as the city of New Orleans continues limit the number of fans that can attend games.
The LHSAA says it is looking for a site that can host fans at 25% capacity from Dec. 26-31.
Last year, Cajun Field in Lafayette and Yulman Stadium on the Tulane University campus both held championships as select schools hosted their own championships instead of playing at the Superdome.