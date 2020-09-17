The LHSAA released guidelines for fall sports events that include football, cross country, swimming and volleyball.
They offer guidance for game day concerns for football like social distancing on the sidelines (team box is extended to the 15-yard-line) and pregame and postgame procedures for players and coaches (handshakes and hugs should not take place).
Scrimmages can begin September 24-26 and regular season contests can start October 1.
