The LHSAA restructured its playoff format in multiple sports for select and non-select schools after several meetings by the executive committee this past week.
The sports affected are football, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball.
Select and non-select schools both have four divisions (I, II, III, IV) for the postseason.
Football has 28 teams that qualify for each division in non-select and 24 teams in each division of select.
Boys and girls basketball have 32 teams that qualify for each division of non-select and 28 teams for each division of select.
Baseball and softball have 32 teams that qualify for each division of non-select and 24 teams for each division of select.
The formats are in place for the 2022-23 postseason. Read the attached PDF for a breakdown of the schools designated as select and non-select.