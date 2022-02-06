Shreve

Kiley Rourke (far left, 9) scores on a header against Baton Rouge.

Three teams hit the field Sunday looking to advance in the LHSAA Girls' Soccer playoffs.

Div. I

Captain Shreve 3, Baton Rouge 1, Final

Div. III

Loyola 4, E.D. White 0, Final

Div. IV

Louise McGehee 2, Calvary 1, Final/OT

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments