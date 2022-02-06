Kiley Rourke (far left, 9) scores on a header against Baton Rouge.
Three teams hit the field Sunday looking to advance in the LHSAA Girls' Soccer playoffs.
Div. I
Captain Shreve 3, Baton Rouge 1, Final
Div. III
Loyola 4, E.D. White 0, Final
Div. IV
Louise McGehee 2, Calvary 1, Final/OT
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!