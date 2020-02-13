BOSSIER CITY, La. - A long season of competition culminates in the LHSAA Wrestling State Championship Tournament in Bossier City this weekend as several athletes look to capture individual and team titles.
For the fifth straight year, the CenturyLink Center is home to another slate of high energy matches as local schools like Airline, Parkway, North DeSoto, Byrd and others hit the mat in essentially their home venue.
Airline freshman Ernie Perry III, who wrestles in the 106-pound class, said, "I've wrestled since I was four, small, so I've gone out of town, national tournaments, so this isn't really the biggest platform I've wrestled on, but its got the biggest name to me."
Parkway won the Division II title outright last year, but were forced to move up to Division I this season. Head coach Emmett Beggs said of the event, "Yeah man, being two miles away from your high school and all these kids can sleep in their bed, which is big... being here makes it easier."
Byrd senior Demetri Teddlie wrestles at 138 pounds and said, "I thought it would kind of be cool to travel down south and wrestle their guys and beat them down there instead of them coming up here, but having it up here lets them get to see us here, so it's pretty cool."
For more information on schedules, visit the LHSAA website.