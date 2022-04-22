LOGANSPORT, La. - The best laid plans aren't made overnight.
In Logansport's case, they're a decade in the works as the football field is set for a turf upgrade later this year.
"When the surface was originally put down, the Parish started putting back 10 percent a year so that in ten years when the warranty ran out, we would be able to resurface without having to pass another bond or take out a loan or whatever," head coach Kevin Magee explains.
Along with new a new look helmet comes a new look turf this summer!!! DeSoto Parish invests in it’s kids!! pic.twitter.com/ikEaVjwUae— Kevin Magee (@KevinMageeLHS) April 21, 2022
He adds the football program could have seen their field upgraded and resurfaced two years ago, but by waiting that allowed money to build up to benefit the softball and baseball programs to see their facilities get a new look.
"Well worth waiting two or three years. We already had turf (for football) and for our kids to be able to get this and grow up on this and become accustomed to the best is what our goals are," Magee says.
This is part of a parish wide plan for DeSoto, with Mansfield set to get upgrades as well.
"You know it's an arms race in the facilities department," Magee adds, "It's what do you have? What can you offer our children? And I think our Parish does a phenomenal job of understanding that and buying into it's more than just the buildings themselves. It's also exterior. What do we do after school?"
A new playing surface isn't the only thing in the works for the Logansport Tigers as 2022 will bring new headgear.
"You know I was kind of apprehensive about changing something that's been so good to us. We've been purple helmets for a long time around here. But again, it's what's new, what do the kids like? It goes back to the adage: you look good, feel good, play good.
"If we can help that along in any way and create some excitement, that's what we're going to do."
Construction on the new field is set to begin late May and be ready in time for fall camp.