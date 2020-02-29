STONEWALL, La. - It's hard to state the full impact Lori McFerren had on North DeSoto softball.
For 25 years, she led the program into becoming a power in Louisiana, which was punctuated by a three-peat as state champs from 2015 to 2017 and Saturday, the school made sure she was honored forever.
The Lady Griffins will play their ball on the Lori Beard McFerren Field from now on as the former head coach was recognized in a ceremony surrounded by family, friends and former players.
Two of those former players, Jordan Thomas and Emily Henderson, shared their views on what 'Coach Mc' has meant to them.
"I talked about it in my speech that if it weren't for her I wouldn't be able to be on the path that I was because no doubt about it, she had faith in me and she believed in me and if you have someone like that in your corner, you're bound for success," Thomas explained.
Henderson added, "It's a true blessing and I feel like it's just what she deserves. She put in so much time and effort and I feel like this is just a little way of giving back to all the years she's dedicated to this program and just the girls she's basically helped raise."
For her part, McFerren said the credit for North DeSoto's success isn't hers alone.
"Knowing all the people that it took for this 25 years for the program to happen, it's hard for me to take the responsibility so it's a little overwhelming.
"It's a little surreal, but it is also endearing to me because about 20 years ago, Homer High School named the football field after my father, (Ronnie G. Beard) after he had passed away and so I kind of have this special moment with that."
McFerren's final season with the school was in 2019.