RUSTON, La. - This week schools across the country will bring athletes back to campus to start screening procedures to begin limited workouts June 8.
Louisiana Tech is on that list and the Bulldogs are keeping it to just football.
That's designed to limit the number of student-athletes in the same area and keep it to groups of ten at a time. The plan is to have these players do their physicals and workouts in phases to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19.
Athletics director Tommy McClelland says this has been a collaborative effort across multiple fronts.
"The Louisiana schools, Conference USA schools, the NCAA. I mean we're all sharing ideas. I compliment our medical staff and Gerald Jordan, who now oversees our medical staff, who sits on my senior staff, (he) has been a great advisor to us. Matter fact, he's now on a committee at the campus level with (Louisiana Tech president) Dr. (Les) Guice because of just his medical background and expertise.
"Really, it's about sharing. This is one of those things, in athletics we don't share our playbooks, but in this scenario there's a lot of sharing going on because we all want to come back as quick possible, so when someone has a good idea we share it."
McClelland adds that men's and women's basketball will be brought back no earlier than June 15, but that can be pushed back to a later date.