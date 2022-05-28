HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Trailing 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth, Walker Burchfield's base hit brought in two runs to give Louisiana Tech an 8-7 victory against Old Dominion in the C-USA tournament semifinals.
The Bulldogs lost to the Monarchs earlier in the day to force the decisive matchup in the tournament semifinals.
The bases were loaded with one out when head coach Lane Burroughs made the call for Burchfield to pinch-hit that scored Steele Netterville and Cole McConnell.
ODU's Brock Gagliardi hit two home runs including the two-run go-ahead shot in the top of the ninth.
LA Tech will face UTSA for an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.