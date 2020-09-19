HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Louisiana Tech trailed Southern Miss 27-10 with 7:36 remaining in the third quarter, but when the clock hit 0:00 in the fourth, the Bulldogs were victorious 31-30.
Graduate transfer quarterback Luke Anthony led the comeback with three touchdown drives in the 2nd half including the game-tying pass to redshirt junior wide receiver Griffin Hebert with 14 seconds remaining in the 4th to knot the game at 30.
Hebert had two touchdown catches for 48 yards with redshirt senior Adrian Hardy finishing with five catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.
Anthony finished the game 13 of 21 with 149 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Louisiana Tech (1-0) hosts Houston Baptist in their home opener September 26.