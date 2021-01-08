BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Amorie Archibald's three-point attempt at the buzzer rattled between the rim and backboard as the Bulldogs lost a late fourth quarter lead against Western Kentucky, 66-64.
The Hilltoppers were led by Charles Bassey who scored 24 points and had four second half blocks including a critical one against Isaiah Crawford with less than 30 seconds to play.
Crawford was tied for a Bulldogs team high of 14 points with Caleb Ledoux.
Louisiana Tech (8-4) and WKU (9-3) are back on the floor Saturday at 6:00 p.m.