SHREVEPORT, La. - It's about a 70 mile drive from Louisiana Tech's campus to Independence Stadium. For Miami, it's more than 1,100 miles.
It's safe to say the Bulldogs have a home field advantage.
This is the program's fifth time in Shreveport for the Independence Bowl with their last appearance in 2008 against Northern Illinois.
Senior quarterback J'Mar Smith hails from Mississippi, but has spent considerable time in 'The Boot' and said guys like Shreveport product Aaron Roberson are happy to be in their hometown.
"Oh yeah, it's a lot of them especially my roommate. Aaron, he's excited to play in a bowl game, his last game, he's a senior as well, in his city. So it's good for all of us just to have quote, en quote, another home game for us."
Head coach Skip Holtz said, "When you look at our football team I think we're about 75 percent from the state of Louisiana. We have some East Texas, some from Mississippi and some from Arkansas, but the bulk is from right here in the state of Louisiana."
LA Tech and Miami square off Thursday at 3:00 p.m.