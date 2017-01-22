Louisiana Tech's bid to become the best team in Conference USA this season is well within reach as the Dunkin' Dogs are sitting alone is second place in the C-USA standings.
The goal this coming week is to maintain that status and potentially take over the top spot all together.
La Tech faces a UAB team that's tied for third in the C-USA later this week and round out their road trip against first place Middle Tennessee.
The team hopes to extend their winning streak to five game as well and junior guard Jacobi Boykins and head coach Eric Konkol explained that to make it a reality everyone has to keep their intensity high.
"Buying into practice. Everybody coming every day to compete. Nobody slacking off even through walkthroughs before the game we're going hard you know. Make sure everybody is focused and everything like that," Boykins said.
Konkol added, "We want to just stay day-to-day and just focus on how we can improve and that's really our mantra for Monday is just try to win Monday and find ways to improve. We know we're going on the road next week against some very good opponents. We're not looking past next Thursday and just find a way to be best in that game."
The Bulldogs and Blazers square-off Thursday in Bartow Arena with the game set to start at 8 p.m.