RUSTON, La. - Conversations about racial inequality have taken center stage in the United States and Louisiana Tech senior linebacker Ezekiel Barnett says the Bulldogs are doing the same.
"We've definitely had conversations. We would like to keep it in house right now, of course, but we have a plan in action and we talked and we're just trying to educate people about the situation," Barnett explains. "Everybody is open to it and things may get uncomfortable sometimes, but that's just the reality that we're in and it's the world and the world is changing."
Senior offensive lineman Kody Russey says he's happy to take part and supports his teammates.
"It's a lot bigger than football. It's a real sensitive subject, but we've had conversations throughout the team and I'm totally against racial inequality, injustice, but right now I'm just trying to listen. Trying to learn, educate myself and I'm with them 100 percent and we'll see what we can do to make a change."
Head coach Skip Holtz adds 'Togetherness' is the number one part of the their team plan and it applies to aspects on the field and in life.
"This room is a melting pot when you put 120 people into it that come from different backgrounds, difference experiences, growing up differently, having to overcome different obstacles and hurdles.
"I think what I've seen in the communication with this football team, the social things that are on the table right now and the conversations, the positive conversations, the interactions, the willingness to stand side-by-side, arm-and-arm and pull the rope in the same direction is encouraging. I think that's how it's going to bring about change."
In Barnett's eyes, he sees the possibility of making a difference.
"We're the next generation that's going to be ahead of everybody and once everybody knows that and once everybody can adjust and listen to everybody and take different opinions, that's how we will change the world."