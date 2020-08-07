RUSTON, La. - Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz couldn't hide his excitement.
"Awesome, awesome, awesome to be standing here in front of you today."
For the first time since the Independence Bowl, Louisiana Tech football was together on the same field and Bulldogs players say this is exactly where they want to be.
"It was amazing because it's been so hard these past few months because we haven't had a spring. No really like team chemistry. It was so hard," junior wide receiver Griffin Hebert explained. "It was over Zoom and to finally have the guys in one place all together it was amazing."
Junior safety Jaiden Cole added, "With everything going on we was kind of nervous not knowing whether we was going to play or not and then seeing like some teams cancel their seasons... we're really excited and just blessed to be here and just playing what we've been training for when we couldn't even work out together."
Holtz is stressing players to stay safe not only on the field, but when they're away from the facilities and not under watchful eyes.
"I have become the Covid-19 coach. I am the put your mask on, separate, get away from each other."
He also provided some examples of what not to do.
"Eight guys can't pile in a car and go out and eat. Ten guys can't go to a dorm room on a Friday night and say we're going to have a video (game) tournament."
The Bulldogs plan to transition to pads in the coming weeks, but for now Holtz says he just wants his young team to focus on coming together.
Louisiana Tech is slated to open the season September 12 at Southern Miss.