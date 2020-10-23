RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech President Les Guice introduced Dr. Eric A. Wood as a Vice President and the Director of Athletics during a press conference held in the Chris Richardson Suite of the Joe Aillet Stadium Press Box Friday.
Wood, a former student-athlete at Sacred Heart University who is also 22-year veteran of collegiate athletic administration, comes to Ruston following a five-year stint at UCF, where he spent the past four years as the Deputy AD for Competitive Excellence.
He becomes the first Director of Athletics in LA Tech history to also serve as a Vice President.
“I’m proud to welcome Eric and his family to Louisiana Tech and Ruston,” said Dr. Guice. “His record of accomplishment shows Eric's qualifications, and interacting with him quickly convinces you he is something really special. He is a dynamic, charismatic individual who leads with intelligence and character. It's a rare combination, and we're very fortunate to have him on our team.”
The Bronx, New York, native has served in a variety of roles within athletics administration for more than two decades. In addition to his time at UCF, Wood has held full-time positions at the University of Arkansas, the Atlantic Coast Conference, Wake Forest University and the University of New Haven. He also served as a graduate assistant at both the NCAA national office and Clemson University early in his career.
“I want to thank Dr. Guice, Brooks Hull, Steve Davison, Mary Kay Hungate, Samuel Speed, and Dr. Donna Thomas for the opportunity to serve as the next Vice President and Director of Athletics, but more importantly for the opportunity to join the Louisiana Tech family,” said Dr. Wood. “After meeting the search committee, I could feel the genuine love they have for Louisiana Tech, and I just knew I wanted to serve alongside them.”
At every level of his professional career, Wood has made an impact. His qualifications and accomplishments include:
· Board of Trustee Member – Sacred Heart University
· 2019 “Next Up” honoree presented by Adidas and College AD for senior level administrators
· Athletics Representative on the UCF Presidents Advisory Staff Council
· 2016 Top 40 Under 40 in the Arkansas Business Journal
· 2009 graduate of the NCAA’s Leadership Institute
· 11 years of executive staff level leadership
· $55 million in successful management experience for sport programs, operations and support areas
· $5 million in fundraising visits, proposals, and presentations for programing, operations and facilities
· Head coach hires in football, men’s basketball, men’s and women’s tennis, and track and field
· Sport administrator experience (football, men’s basketball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s golf)
· NCAA, NLI, Division I-A Athletics Director’s Association (Now Lead1), USTA committee service
· 1997-98 NCAA football student-athlete Medal of Merit recipient as SA of the Year
During his tenure at UCF, Wood played a prominent role in the strategic planning process and day-to-day administration of the University’s 16-sport intercollegiate athletics program, assisting with key initiatives that impact overall competitive excellence in the classroom and on the respective playing fields as a member of his executive leadership team.
He represented the department on the President’s Advisory Staff Council and served as sport administrator for the football and men’s basketball programs. Wood had administrative oversight of the Varsity Knights alumni letter-winners organization, UCF Convocation Corporation management and revenue generation, Knights Sports Performance, the sport administrators group, the sports science and sports nutrition departments, compliance, academics and all internal units impacting the competitive success of UCF’s 450 student-athletes.
“President Guice and Louisiana Tech University made an absolute home run hire,” said UCF Director of Athletics Danny White. “UCF’s loss is LA Tech’s gain. Eric Wood has had an enormous impact on our athletics program. Simply put, seemingly everything he touches turns to gold! I am grateful for Eric’s many contributions that have led to an unprecedented amount of competitive and academic success at UCF.
“His interpersonal skills are second-to-none, and combined with his competitive drive, his work with our coaches and student-athletes allowed us to break a whole lot of records around here. I couldn’t be happier for Eric, Celia, and their beautiful family, and I look forward to following their continued success in this new adventure.”
Wood also assisted with the hiring of UCF football coach Josh Heupel and men’s basketball coach Johnny Dawkins. The Knights football program has won 22 games over the past two seasons, including an undefeated regular season in 2018. The Knights men’s basketball program earned a trip to the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the program’s first since 2005.
“Dr. Eric Wood is everything a school could want in an athletic director,” said Dawkins. “His greatest strength lies in his ability to connect with others. He is great with student athletes, administrators, and coaches. He will be greatly missed, but I can’t wait to see what he will accomplish at Louisiana Tech.”
During his time in Fayetteville, Wood served as the Associate Athletics Director, Deputy Title IX Coordinator/Diversity Coordinator (2011-16) as well as the Assistant Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Development (2009-11).
Wood was the Director of Student-Athlete Programs and Compliance at the ACC (2005-09) following a stint as the Assistant AD for Compliance at Wake Forest (2004-05). He began is full-time collegiate athletic administration career as the Assistant AD for Compliance and Student Development at the University of New Haven (2003-04).
He is a 1998 graduate of Sacred Heart University, earning his degree in Psychology. He was a three-year starter at cornerback for the Pioneer football team with one outdoor season as a member of the track and field team.
Wood earned a Medal of Merit, the athletic department’s highest honor, as the Student-Athlete of the Year his senior year at Sacred Heart. He completed his master’s degree in counseling and guidance services at Clemson University in May 2000 and his Doctorate of Education in Sports Management at the University of Arkansas in 2016.
He is the first African-American Vice President in Louisiana Tech history as well as the first minority Director of Athletics in the University’s history.
“I love the bold mission and vision of the University to be the top public research institution in the country,” said Wood. “My vision for athletics is the same – competitive excellence. We will compete in the classroom. We will compete to develop more leaders. And we will compete to win more championships.”
Dr. Wood and his wife Celia have four children – Eliana (10), Nia (8), Alyssa (6) and Elijah (4).
What They Are Saying About Dr. Eric A. Wood
“I think Louisiana Tech University made an excellent decision in hiring Eric Wood as Director of Athletics. Eric is an effective leader with quality personal characteristics who has a great background as an athletics administrator that will serve the student-athletes, coaches, university and fans well at LA Tech. I am extremely happy for Eric, Celia and their children to be starting this next chapter in Ruston, and I know he will do great things for the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters.” – West Virginia Director of Athletics Shane Lyons
“Dr. Wood is uniquely prepared to assume this leadership position at Louisiana Tech from his time as a student-athlete and throughout his wide variety of positions in collegiate athletics. His ability to lead and inspire student-athletes, coaches, and staff will energize the entire program. The Wood family will be a wonderful addition to the University community and the city of Ruston. I am excited for Eric, Celia and their beautiful family for this new opportunity.” – Kansas University Director of Athletics Jeff Long
“Louisiana Tech has made an outstanding hire in Dr. Eric Wood. He is a dedicated leader known for his integrity, his passion for student-athlete success, and his relentless commitment to competitive excellence. Widely regarded as one of the most talented rising stars in our profession, Eric builds strong relationships while maintaining high standards and expectations. Throughout his career, he has raised the performance of every unit, team and department under his supervision. Great things are in store for Louisiana Tech with Eric Wood as their next Director of Athletics.” – Ohio University Director of Athletics Julie Cromer
“Dr. Guice has made a tremendous hire in Eric Wood. I have known him for many years and he is a well-respected athletics administrator, but more importantly, he is a man of integrity and character. He and his beautiful family will be a wonderful addition to the Tech Family and Ruston Community.” – Vanderbilt Deputy AD Tommy McClelland
“Having worked with Dr. Eric Wood over the last two years, I am not surprised by this incredible opportunity for him and his family at Louisiana Tech. He is a family man and a man of integrity. I know these qualities will serve him well in his new leadership role. Dr. Wood has a great depth of experience and a passion for helping young people by providing opportunities for them to succeed.” – UCF Head Football Coach Josh Heupel
“Doctor Eric Wood is everything a school could want in an athletic director. His greatest strength lies in his ability to connect with others. He is great with student athletes, administrators, and coaches. He will be greatly missed, but I can’t wait to see what he will accomplish at Louisiana Tech.” – UCF Head Men’s Basketball Coach Johnny Dawkins
“Congratulations to Louisiana Tech on the hiring of their new Director of Athletics Eric Wood. I have been blessed to work with Eric for four years at UCF and know that he is a man of great principles. He sets out every day to be a leader that makes a difference in everything he touches. Eric and his family will truly be missed by our UCF Family.” – UCF Head Women’s Basketball Coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson