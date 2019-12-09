RUSTON, La. - Louisiana Tech accepted a bid to play in the Walk On's Independence Bowl as the Bulldogs are set to face the Miami Hurricanes in a marquee matchup.
They share a common opponent with Louisiana Tech beating FIU in Ruston September 20, while the Hurricanes lost at the Golden Panthers, November 23.
LA Tech head coach Skip Holtz is familiar with a couple of coaches on the Miami staff with current head coach Manny Diaz and defensive coordinator Blake Baker both spending some time in Ruston as the DC at some point (Diaz in 2014, Baker from 2015-2018).
Holtz was asked if he's talked to the duo before Sunday's press conference.
"No, I have not had an opportunity to talk to Coach Diaz or Coach Baker and some of the coaches that are there. Great respect for every one of them, the job that they did for us here while they were at Louisiana Tech.
"They're going to be very familiar with our personnel, they're going to be very familiar with how we do things here, but like I said I think it will be great to see those guys again and really excited for them and the opportunities that they've had and what they're doing with them. But like I said, I'm excited for our football team," Holtz explained.
The game is set for December 26 at 3:00 p.m.