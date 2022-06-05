AUSTIN - Louisiana Tech led early against Air Force, but the Falcons came back to eliminate the Bulldogs from the Austin Regional.
Already up 2-0 in the bottom of the 2nd, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 4-0 advantage on a Taylor Young two-run home run.
Air Force whittled that lead down eventually jumping ahead 5-4 in the sixth inning.
Louisiana Tech trailed 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh when Shreveport native and C.E. Byrd alum Steele Netterville hit a solo home run in tie it.
Air Force retook the lead in the top of the eighth on a two-run home run by Jake Greiving, his second of the game.
LA Tech ends their season with a 43-21 record.