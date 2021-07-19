SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mike Greene is set to lead the Loyola Flyers football program under the interim tag after the resignation of Scott Mallien.
Greene has been a head coach at Airline, Fair Park and Booker T. Washington in the past with his last stop with the Lions in 2017. He will remain in his position as Loyola's Assistant Principal of Discipline.
The school announced that Mallien resigned last week for personal and family reasons to return to Wisconsin.
Loyola finished the 2020 season with a 2-6 record.