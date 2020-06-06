BATON ROUGE, La. - In a virtual town hall with The Advocate, LSU athletics director Scott Woodward discussed several topics, which of course included his outlook on football in the fall.
Woodward said the school plans on using examples from pro leagues at home and abroad on how to protect staff and student-athletes and added they're planning for every contingency when it comes to fans at Tiger Stadium.
"We'll be prepared for whether it's 80 percent full, 50 percent full, 20 percent full, we will handle that in a way, but we're going to look at best practices and try to learn over the next hundred days of how to protect our student-athletes, to protect our students, our staff and very importantly protect our fans from this virus.
"But I'm very, very bullish and I think, like Coach O said, 'we need football.' This culture needs football, this state needs football, this community needs football and I'm very positive looking forward that we are going to play football this fall."
LSU is scheduled to open the season at home against UTSA September 5.