BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU announced they've added the Vanderbilt Commodores and Missouri Tigers to their 2020 slate of games.

The SEC will play a conference-only schedule that consists of the team's normal divisional opponents (6), two normally scheduled cross-divisional foes and two additional opponents from the opposite division for a total of ten games.

The Advocate reports that the SEC expects to announce the full conference schedule next week.

