Starkville, Miss. — Tiger pitcher Paul Gervase struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to secure LSU’s 4-3 win over Mississippi State Saturday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field.
This is the ninth straight series that the Tigers have won in Starkville. LSU moves to 22-9 overall and 6-5 in conference play. The Bulldogs fall to 4-7 in SEC play and 18-14 overall.
LSU will return to Dudy Noble Field for the series finale on Sunday, April 10 at 1:00 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.