LSU equipment

LSU football helmet seen on the sidelines in the second half of the Wildcats' 42-21 win over the Tigers, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU bolstered its offensive line in a big way on Thursday by landing a commitment from FIU freshman offensive lineman Miles Frazier, who chose the Tigers over Ohio State and Florida State.

Frazier earned selections to multiple freshman All-American squads following the 2021 campaign at Florida International.

Frazier, who is listed at 6-4, 304 pounds, also reportedly received strong recruiting interest from North Carolina State, UCLA, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Iowa State and Rutgers.

Frazier's plan is to transfer to LSU for the spring semester, putting him on track to be a significant contributor to Brian Kelly's offensive line for the 2022 season. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Frazier, a native of Camden, New Jersey, was mostly overlooked by large programs out of Milford Academy Prep. He chose FIU over offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo and Central Michigan.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments