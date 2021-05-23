BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU beat Louisiana-Lafayette 8-5 in the decisive game of the Baton Rouge Regional advancing to the Super Regional round for the sixth straight season.
ULL extended their postseason with a 2-0 win in the first regional final game Sunday behind the efforts of pitcher Kandra Lamb.
LSU bounced back in game two ending Lamb's day after 2.2 innings and giving up three earned runs.
Tigers sophomore Georgia Clark went two-for-two at the plate with five RBI and a walk capped by a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth off Summer Ellyson to give LSU a 7-1 lead.
Fellow sophomore Ali Kilponen was on the mound in both games for the Tigers.
This is LSU's ninth Super Regional appearance in program history.
LSU will host Florida State in the next round.