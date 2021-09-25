STARKVILLE, Miss. — Max Johnson passed for 280 yards and four touchdowns, as the LSU Football team earned a 28-25 victory in the SEC opener on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.
Johnson, a sophomore, became the first Tiger since Rohan Davey in 1999 to throw three touchdown passes of 40-plus yards in a single game. He finished 17-of-27 passing with touchdowns of 11 and 64 yards to wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, 58 to wide receiver Trey Palmer and 41 to tight end Kole Taylor that put his Tigers ahead 28-10 with 11:32 to play.
Boutte led LSU with four catches and 85 yards, while Brian Thomas Jr. added four receptions for 43 yards. Tyrion Davis-Price had a team-high 51 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Meanwhile, LSU’s defense executed its dime package – six defensive backs – and kept the ball in front of itself for a vast majority of the contest. The Tigers “bend don’t break” exercise resulted in a pair of first-quarter turnovers forced by nickelback Cordale Flott on the LSU side of the field and later a three-score lead in the fourth quarter when State rallied for a pair of touchdowns to make the game interesting.
State quarterback Will Rogers finished 47-of-62 passing for 371 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. His 67 pass attempts were the second-most by an LSU opposing quarterback in program history (record: 72 by Troy’s Levi Brown in 2008).
LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 2, when Auburn visits Tiger Stadium for an 8 p.m. CT kickoff. A limited number of tickets are available now at LSUtix.net. The game will be televised by ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network beginning at 6 p.m.
Mississippi State fell to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC.