KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- LSU took an early lead against Tennessee, but the Volunteers battled back to beat the Tigers 4-2 in game one of the Knoxville Super Regional, Saturday.
Ma'Khail Hilliard pitched five innings giving up one earned run for the Tigers and left with a 2-1 lead after his sixth strikeout.
Freshman Javen Coleman stepped in in the sixth inning and after a combination of walks, a double, a single and a couple of fielder's choice plays, the Vols jumped ahead 4-2.
Cade Doughty got the scoring started for LSU in the top of the 2nd inning with a solo home run off Chad Dallas, who finished his night with 12 strikeouts and only one earned run.
Jordan Thompson represented the go-ahead run for LSU at the plate in the top of the 9th with two in scoring position, but Sean Hunley stuck Thompson out to end the game.
LSU faces elimination Sunday with game time set for 2:00 p.m. on ESPN2.