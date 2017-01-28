Courtesy LSU athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas – Duop Reath and Antonio Blakeney combined for 35 points to lead LSU, but Texas Tech was able to control the game from the start and win over the Tigers, 77-64, here Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.
The game was in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge series of 10 games played throughout the day on Saturday.
Reath posted his fourth double double of the year with 12 points and 11 rebounds to go with three assists, while Blakeney had his 16th career game of 20 points or more with 23 points. Wayde Sims was the other LSU player in double figures with 10.
Blakeney was 8-of-16 from the field with three treys, 2 assists and no turnovers in a team-high 36 minutes.
Texas Tech came out and hit its first four three-point attempts of the game and quickly built a 14-5 advantage over LSU in the first 5:10 of the game. The Red Raiders (15-6) hit 10-of-15 treys in the first half and 12-of-23 for 52.2% for the game. TTU shot 48.1 percent for the game overall (25-of-52), making just 13-of-29 from inside the arc for the game.
Zach Smith led Texas Tech with 25 points and eight rebounds, hitting 8-of-10 shots, including both three-point attempts and 7-of-9 free throws. Aaron Ross hit three treys in scoring 15 points, as did Niem Stevenson (15 points, three treys). Anthony Livingston had four treys and 12 points.
LSU shot 46.9 percent for the game (23-of-49) and made 9-of-21 three-point attempts (42.9%). The Red Raiders made 15-of-21 free throws, while LSU was just 9-of-16. TTU out rebounded the Tigers, 33-25.
After the initial blast by Texas Tech, LSU was able to cut the game back down to five points on a couple of occasions and six, 22-16, on a Blakeney layup as the first half ticked under six minutes. But the Red Raiders hit a three, LSU couldn’t match on the other end and a 14-3 run pushed the Tech out to a 17-points, 36-19, advantage with 2:14 before halftime.
LSU trailed at the break, 39-27.
In the second 20 minutes, LSU was able to take the game down to 10 at 17:03, 46-36, on a Blakeney 3, but like much of the game Texas Tech had an answer as Livingston responded with his own trey. Texas Tech would eventually push the margin to 21 points, 72-51, with 3:58 to play before LSU closed it to the final margin of 13.
Texas Tech had the margin in points in the paint, 22-20, but LSU was able to have the advantage in points off turnovers, 13-8. The Red Raiders were another team that took advantage of second chance opportunities by a 15-4 count.
LSU will be at home for two games this coming week, hosting South Carolina on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network, and LSU will face Texas A&M again on Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU. The games will both be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.