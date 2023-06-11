BATON ROUGE - No. 5 LSU beat No. 12 Kentucky 8-3 in game two of the Baton Rouge Super Regional to advance to the Men's College World Series, Sunday.

The Tigers won game one Saturday 14-0.

This is LSU's 19th trip to the MCWS.

More details to come.

