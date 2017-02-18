Signing day was just three weeks ago, but the recruiting trail never ends. For LSU, their path went right through Shreveport Saturday as Ed Orgeron picked up commitments from a trio of Evangel stars.
Davin Cotton, Micah Baskerville, and A'rdarius Washington were added to LSU's class of 2018 at the Tigers' annual Boys from the Boot recruiting event.
Cotton is the 20th ranked defensive tackle in the country and is the number six recruit in the state according to 24/7 Sports. Baskerville comes in as the 18th ranked inside linebacker, with Washington being the 32nd safety in the class.