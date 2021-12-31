BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU plays in the Texas bowl in Tuesday, but they won't have leading rusher Ty Davis-Price against Kansas State.
The Baton Rouge native announced he's skipping the bowl and forgoing his season year to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Davis-Price led the team in yards this year with 1,003 and set the school's single game rushing record against Florida with 287.
Corey Kiner is second on the team in yards this year with 271.
LSU and Kansas State are set face off the Texas Bowl January 4 with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.