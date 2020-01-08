BATON ROUGE, La. - Joe Burrow's 2018 season wasn't bad, but it wasn't anything to write home about.
The Ohio State transfer threw for just under 2,900 yards and 16 touchdowns, but it was his fifth and final interception - which was returned for a pick six by UCF - that seemed to spark a change.
He went on to throw for four touchdowns in that Fiesta Bowl against the Knights setting up his amazing 2019 season in which the LSU offense has set multiple school and conference records.
"I had no idea that we would break all the records that we're doing right there," head coach Ed Orgeron explained. "It's not about the records, it's about the wins, but it's been phenomenal. The most prolific offense in SEC history, nobody dreamed that at the beginning of the year."
The addition of former Saints assistant Joe Brady as the passing game coordinator has done wonders for Burrow's rise and with Steve Ensminger as the offensive coordinator, the duo helped Burrow on his Heisman Trophy campaign.
After a record-breaking performance in the Peach Bowl where he threw for seven touchdowns, Burrow believed he could have did more.
"To be honest it wasn't my sharpest game. This guy (Justin Jefferson) was bailing me out on a couple of throws that I had missed and guys like Terrace (Marshall Jr.) and Ja'Marr (Chase), were bailing me out on some missed reads and being late with the football."
Jefferson, who caught four of those TDs, said the receiving corps and QB compliment each other well.
"Just going in practice everyday, just working with each other. Just being competitive, just being our normal self. Just being goofy, just laughing all practice, that's what we do."
Burrow added, "It's nice to have a couple goofy guys when I'm so serious all the time so they keep me having fun on the football field."
Burrow can set a new NCAA single season passing touchdown record with 59 if he throws for four against Clemson, but in Burrow's eyes, "January 13 is the record we're worried about."
LSU faces Clemson for the National Championship on January 13. The KTBS 3 Sports Team will follow the team all the way up to the game starting with live coverage from New Orleans on Friday.
The LSU Road to the Championship series continues Thursday with former Parkway wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.