BATON ROUGE, La. - After an injury limited what Terrace Marshall Jr. could do for LSU in his freshman season, he's had a breakout sophomore campaign.
His 12 touchdowns are third on the team behind Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson who are tied at 18.
The LSU offense has shown major improvement from a year ago and while 55 points in the season opener against Georgia Southern was impressive, it was the what the Tigers did against Texas that showed it to a national audience.
"Yeah that's not what we're used to doing, but we had to change some things," Marshall said referencing LSU's 3rd and 17 conversion against the Longhorns. "(Passing game coordinator) Joe Brady came in and he sat us down and told us what it was going to be and just happy to see that he was true to his word."
LSU's 63 against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl continued a prolific performance for the Tigers offense where it almost seems second nature.
"To us, it's just a regular game in the passing way. I mean that's what we've been doing all season so nobody should expect nothing less of us," Marshall explained after the Tigers beat the Sooners. "I mean we're going to go out there and we're going to try our best, give it our all for ourselves and for our fans."
While it looks easy sometimes for Marshall and others, he said it's the work unseen that really makes a difference.
"I mean it's real special man. We've been working hard all season starting from catching 10,000 balls in the offseason to running routes every Saturday, throughout the week. I mean it just shows how hard we work and we just went out there and let our playing do the talking."
The Tigers are one win away from their ultimate goal and Marshall expects a big crowd to make the trip from the place from where it all started.
"I'm already knowing it's going to be deep. The Marshall and the Delaney family, Brazzle family. Everybody, man, all my homeboys, everybody. I already know it's going to be deep. I can't wait to put on a show for them."