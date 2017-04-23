The introduction of the new LSU offense under Matt Canada in the annual L Club spring game was cut short due to mother nature, but what fans did see left much to be desired especially in terms of a passing attack.
The one aspect of the offense that showed flashes of creativity was the running game, but that's been the best unit for the Tigers for a number of years.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said Purple and Gold faithful shouldn't get too worked up about the limited depth of what transpired through the air as the team didn't want to show too much, but he was pleased with his stable of running backs.
"I thought Lanard Fournette ran the ball well tonight. I thought he showed some things. He's getting very well coached under Tommie Robinson. I thought Nick (Brossette) did a good job of running the ball, really good. Obviously, Derrius (Guice) is going to be our guy. Darrel Williams lost weight, he's down to 222. I hope all four backs can play and I hope Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) comes in and he can play too. We're going to need to play a lot of backs. Tommie likes to use a rotation. Derrius can't carry the whole load by himself obviously," Orgeron explained.
Fournette and Williams each scored a touchdown.