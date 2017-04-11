Weather Alert

...A HEAT ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR OUR FOUR STATE AREA... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * EVENT...AN UPPER LEVEL RIDGE WILL EASE INTO POSITION OVER TEXAS DURING THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS. OUR AIR TEMPERATURES WILL PEAK IN THE MID TO UPPER 90S AND RELATIVELY HIGH HUMIDITY VALUES WILL RESULT IN HEAT INDEX VALUES MUCH HIGHER THAN THIS. * TIMING...DURING AFTERNOON HOURS IN PARTICULAR, WHEN THE COMBINATION OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL BE MOST OPPRESSIVE. THIS HEAT ADVISORY CONTINUES DURING THE OVERNIGHTS WITH LOWS MUCH WARMER THAN AVERAGE AS WELL. * IMPACT...MIDDAY THROUGH AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX READINGS WILL GENERALLY BE AT THE HIGHEST LEVELS THIS SUMMER THUS FAR, IN THE 105 TO 110 RANGE BOTH TODAY AND THURSDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE, SUCH AS A SUDDEN LACK OF PERSPIRATION. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&