For new LSU basketball head coach Will Wade, his first order of business in Baton Rouge was to re-recruit Tigers sophomore Antonio Blakeney, who was pretty much the only bright spot in a dismal 2016-2017 season. But Tuesday night, Blakeney announced on his Twitter account that he has declared for the NBA draft.
It seems coach Wade's efforts fell on deaf ears. Blakeney was the leading scorer on a team that went 10-22, averaging 17.2 points per game. Right now, it's unclear if Blakeney will get an agent and fore-go his final two years of eligibility or test the draft waters with the possibility for returning to LSU.