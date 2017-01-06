Courtesy: LSU Athletics
LSU All-America safety Jamal Adams announced on Friday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.
Adams, who is projected as an early first round draft pick, joins running back Leonard Fournette and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux as LSU’s early NFL entrees.
In three years with the Tigers, Adams helped continue the school’s legacy of “DBU” as the Lewisville, Texas native earned first team All-America honors as well as first team All-Southeastern Conference recognition in 2016.
Adams played in 37 games for the Tigers and he started every game in 2015 and 2016. For his career, he accumulated 209 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss five interceptions and two sacks. His career also included Freshman All-America honors in 2014 and second team All-SEC distinction in 2015.
As a junior in 2016, Adams was the leader of an LSU defense that allowed only 16 touchdowns all season, which ties for the fewest yielded among all FBS schools. Adams also played a significant role in LSU ranking among the nation’s leaders in scoring defense (No. 5 at 15.8 points per game), total defense (No. 10 at 314.4 yards per game) and rushing defense (No. 13 at 117.3 yards per game).
In the SEC, the Tigers ranked No. 2 in rushing defense and scoring defense and No. 3 in total defense and pass efficiency defense.
Adams capped his junior season by helping the Tigers post a dominant 29-9 win over 13th-ranked Louisville and its Heisman Trophy quarterback Lamar Jackson in the Citrus Bowl. LSU was the only team to hold the Cardinals and the nation’s top scoring offense without a touchdown all season.
Adams finished third on the 2016 team with 76 tackles, including 7.5 that went for losses. He added a sack, an interception and four pass breakups for the 8-4 Tigers. For his efforts, Adams was named a permanent team captain as well as being named one of three recipients of the Percy Roberts Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year for the Tigers.