Search the internet and you won't find a mock draft that has former LSU safety Jamal Adams outside the top 10, but if he has it his way: "Hopefully, I'll make history because Sean Taylor and Eric Berry was the highest safeties to every go at number five so hopefully I'll go top four so we'll see," explained Adams.
NFL dreams have always been present for Adams going back to his high school years in Lewisville, TX.
"Like my junior year I kind of looked it up and I said I want to be there one day. It went by so fast, now I'm here. I did three years at LSU. I wouldn't trade it for the world. Best experience of my life so now I'm moving on to the next chapter," said Adams.
The confidence for Adams doesn't stop there and he says once he makes a roster the accomplishments will hopefully lead to a new piece in his wardrobe.
"Now that I'm moved on from high school and college, I'm turning the page. I plan on being a hall of famer at the end of the day. That's my main goal, to be a hall of famer, put on a yellow jacket," described Adams.
While Ed Orgeron didn't recruit Adams to come to LSU, he's seen enough to believe a place in Canton is achievable.
"I do because not only because of his physical makeup, because of his metal makeup, his spiritual makeup and his character, his want to, I think he's an ascending player. He's only going to get better," explained Orgeron.
No matter where he's selected, Adams says his reaction will speak for itself.
"At the end when you hear you name called you're definitely going to have a smile on your face. Me I'm probably going to be crying because I'm an emotional guy, very passionate and this is everything I wanted and my dream is starting to come true, but it hasn't settled. It's really just getting started," said Adams.