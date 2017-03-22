In front of a packed student union, Will Wade was introduced as LSU's new men's head basketball coach. The 34-year old brought energy, enthusiasm, and optimism to Wednesday's press conference. The former VCU head coach said he looked at LSU as a place with untapped potential.
Wade spoke about the pockets of success the Tigers have had over the years, but he wants to create a consistent, sustainable winner. Wade doesn't see this as a rebuilding job, but more like a program that needs retooling.
"As you go through coaching, you're always looking for spots. Why haven't they been able to do things consistently there? Why are things a certain way? Long ago, I identified LSU as somewhere that was just an absolute sleeping giant. LSU has everything it needs to be successful. If we could just get it all going in the right direction, we could make it work. We could make it work. That was kind of my through process going in. When Eddie and Joe flew up to Richmond to see me, I left that meeting knowing that LSU basketball can be successful and will be successful," said Wade.