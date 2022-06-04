HATTIESBURG, Miss. - LSU baseball pulled off another comeback in the Hattiesburg Regional, this time beating Southern Miss 7-6 in ten innings.
The Tigers trailed 6-2 at the start of the bottom of the ninth, but LSU scored four runs highlighted by Cade Doughty's two-run homer to make it 6-5.
A Jordan Thompson single with a runner on second tied the game at six.
In the bottom of the tenth with the bases loaded, Josh Pearson's high chopper up the middle allowed Josh Stevenson to score the winning run.
LSU will play the winner of USM and Kennesaw State Sunday at 6:00 p.m.