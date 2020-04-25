BATON ROUGE -- The 2019 LSU Football team continued to show that is was, in fact, The Best Ever. Four more Tigers were selected in the final rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, giving LSU an NCAA record-tying 14 selections in the seven-round "virtual draft" that concluded on Saturday.
LSU, which defeated Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 13, opened the draft with No. 1 overall selection - Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow - on Thursday. A school-record five Tigers were selected in the first round, with five more coming off the board during Friday's second and third rounds.
On Saturday, LSU tied Ohio State's 2004 NFL Draft success (14 picks in seven rounds) with four more picks including offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (Round 4, Washington Redskins), defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (Round 4, Arizona Cardinals), long snapper Blake Ferguson (Round 6, Miami Dolphins) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (Round 7, Seattle Seahawks).
The final three Tigers selected on Saturday were seniors and four-year letterwinners who helped the Tigers win the program's fourth national championship.
The all-time record for picks in a single NFL Draft is 17, set by Texas in 1984 when the NFL Draft was 17 rounds. Along with LSU in 2020 and Ohio State in 2004, USC also had 14 selections in 1975 (17 rounds).
2020 NFL Draft – LSU Draft Picks
Round Pick Player (Position) Team
1, 1 Joe Burrow (QB) Bengals
1, 20 K'Lavon Chaisson (OLB) Jaguars
1, 22 Justin Jefferson (WR) Vikings
1, 28 Patrick Queen (LB) Ravens
1, 32 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs
2, 44 Grant Delpit (S) Browns
2, 61 Kristian Fulton (CB) Titans
3, 69 Damien Lewis (OG) Seahawks
3, 83 Lloyd Cushenberry III (C) Broncos
3, 97 Jacob Phillips (LB) Browns
4, 108 Saahdiq Charles (OT) Redskins
4, 131 Rashard Lawrence (DT) Cardinals
6, 185 Blake Ferguson (LS) Dolphins
7, 251 Stephen Sullivan (TE) Seahawks
LSU's Free Agent Signings (as of 6:45 p.m. CT on April 25; confirmed by player representatives)
Derrick Dillon (WR), Giants
Michael Divinity Jr. (LB), Buccaneers
Breiden Fehoko (DT), Chargers
Thaddeus Moss (TE), Redskins
Badara Traore (OT), Bears