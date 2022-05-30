The NCAA DI baseball field of 64 bracket was revealed Monday.
LSU will compete in the Hattiesburg regional with Southern Miss, Army and Kennesaw State.
Louisiana Tech will play in the Austin regional with Texas, Air Force and Dallas Baptist.
Other notable regionals are listed below:
Schedule provided by NCAA.com
Austin Regional hosted by Texas
#1 Texas (42-19) vs. #4 Air Force (30-27), 2 p.m., LHN
#2 Louisiana Tech (42-19) vs. #3 DBU (34-22-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Mississippi
#1 Southern Miss. (43-16) vs. #4 Army West Point (31-23), 2 p.m., ESPN+
#2 LSU (38-20) vs. #3 Kennesaw St. (35-26), 7 p.m., ESPN+
College Station regional hosted by Texas A&M
#1 Texas A&M (37 - 18) vs. #4 Oral Roberts (38 - 18), 2 p.m., ESPN+
#3 Louisiana (36 - 21) vs. #2 TCU (36 - 20), 8 p.m., ESPN+
Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St.
#3 Grand Canyon (41 - 19) vs. #2 Arkansas (38 - 18), 1 p.m., SECN
#1 Oklahoma St. (39 - 20) vs. #4 Missouri St. (30 - 27), 7 p.m., ESPN+