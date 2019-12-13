ATHENS, Ohio – Ahead of the Heisman ceremony later this weekend, students at Joe Burrow’s hometown alma mater will wear LSU colors.
The school district, just more than 1,000 miles from Baton Rouge, told students at its Athens city schools to “support Joe” - “wear purple and gold.”
Tomorrow is the day! Join us #AthensBulldogs and community to support @Joe_Burrow10!! pic.twitter.com/lmKmxH3yQ2— Athens City School District (@AthensCitySD) December 12, 2019
The town looks more like a little Baton Rouge right now – LSU merchandise available everywhere and a special newspaper printing Friday will honor Burrow.
The Heisman trophy will be given away Saturday. Burrow is the favorite.