BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU's championship parade rolled Saturday morning in Baton Rouge. The parade came after the Tigers National Championship victory on Monday.
The parade began at LSU School of Music at 11 a.m. and ended at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with a full celebration.
Coach O signing autographs before the parade starts pic.twitter.com/T3xXq4EEsO— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) January 18, 2020